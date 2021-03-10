Stably USD (USDS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,653.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Stably USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $678,412.31 and approximately $7,653.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00052654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.43 or 0.00732382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00065539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,646,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 679,356 tokens. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

