Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 2,556,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,944,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

