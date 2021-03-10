Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 2,556,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,944,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.
About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.