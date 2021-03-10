Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 526.56 ($6.88).

STAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 594 ($7.76) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th.

STAN stock opened at GBX 498.40 ($6.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.71 billion and a PE ratio of 48.39. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 471.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 430.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

