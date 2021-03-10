Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) & FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Critical Survey

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) and FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

This table compares Standard Life Aberdeen and FirstGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Life Aberdeen N/A N/A N/A FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Standard Life Aberdeen and FirstGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Life Aberdeen 2 4 0 0 1.67 FirstGroup 0 4 2 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Standard Life Aberdeen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Life Aberdeen and FirstGroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Life Aberdeen $5.10 billion 1.98 $339.65 million $0.99 18.68 FirstGroup $9.93 billion 0.15 -$416.00 million $0.09 13.40

Standard Life Aberdeen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FirstGroup. FirstGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Life Aberdeen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Life Aberdeen has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstGroup has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Standard Life Aberdeen beats FirstGroup on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life plc and changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen plc in August 2017. Standard Life Aberdeen plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also provides charter hire services for school and non-school activities. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in the United States and Canada through a network of 14,200 vehicles. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services to approximately 2,300 destinations through a fleet of 1,400 vehicles. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,200 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides intercity, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; a passenger rail service; and hull trains and trams. FirstGroup plc was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.