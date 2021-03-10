Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 2,278,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,271,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

