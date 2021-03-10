Status Price Reaches $0.0936 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Status has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $324.68 million and $68.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00056539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.98 or 0.00786116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00041383 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

Status Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars.

