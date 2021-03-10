Status Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $325.88 million and $45.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00052281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.03 or 0.00727361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00028331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

