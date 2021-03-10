Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. 175,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,215,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.93 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STCN. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,508,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 238,020 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,822,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,730,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 293,441 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

