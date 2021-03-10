Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $6.66 or 0.00011754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $42.04 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,656.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $561.30 or 0.00990699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.58 or 0.00338135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027528 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00017144 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000795 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,312,772 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

