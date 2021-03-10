Steem (STEEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.99 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $170.64 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,822.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $540.16 or 0.00967631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.19 or 0.00337120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00027272 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 392,961,162 coins and its circulating supply is 375,987,068 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

