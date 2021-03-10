Steem (STEEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.99 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $170.64 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,822.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $540.16 or 0.00967631 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.19 or 0.00337120 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00027272 BTC.
- PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002733 BTC.
- DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.