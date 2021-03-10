Steem (STEEM) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $167.58 million and approximately $17.04 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,425.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.17 or 0.00979252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.54 or 0.00347283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00028416 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002716 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 392,928,660 coins and its circulating supply is 375,954,566 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

