SteepCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $107.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $101,609.46 and approximately $107.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.94 or 0.00861074 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

