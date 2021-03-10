SteepCoin (STEEP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $107.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $101,607.12 and approximately $107.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.03 or 0.00843896 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.