STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of STERIS worth $33,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $172.65 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.53. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

