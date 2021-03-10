Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.96

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 88587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 357,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

