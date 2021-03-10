stETH Price Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH token can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.42 or 0.00506029 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00067859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00074703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.14 or 0.00526743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00075636 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.