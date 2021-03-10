Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Shares Down 0.1%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLFF)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.