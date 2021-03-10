Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Tops $313,887.69

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $313,887.69 and approximately $18.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53,499.96 or 1.00129047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00036590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.27 or 0.00425343 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.66 or 0.00882755 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00297817 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00082936 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00044637 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005462 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

