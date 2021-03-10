Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 8th (CAMT, CBAY, CENTA, CFFN, CMRX, COIHY, CPE, CUTR, CVGW, CWT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 8th:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a hold rating to an accumulate rating.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an accumulate rating to a buy rating.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a hold rating to a buy rating.

