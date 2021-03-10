Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 15,729 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,626 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

DELL stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 76,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,382. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $9,927,436.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 266,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,409,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after buying an additional 554,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

