Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 15,729 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,626 call options.
Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.
DELL stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 76,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,382. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $87.86.
In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $9,927,436.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 266,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,409,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after buying an additional 554,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.