Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,112 call options on the company. This is an increase of 613% compared to the average volume of 1,278 call options.

NYSE DKS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.