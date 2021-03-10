Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,112 call options on the company. This is an increase of 613% compared to the average volume of 1,278 call options.
NYSE DKS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
