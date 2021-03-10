Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 14,372 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,082 call options.
ETM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 75,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. Entercom Communications has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.34.
Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.
About Entercom Communications
Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.
