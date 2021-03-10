Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,453 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average volume of 1,514 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 52,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.74 million, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.25.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,231 shares of company stock worth $1,510,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORBC shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

