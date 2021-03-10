Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,311 put options on the company. This is an increase of 668% compared to the typical daily volume of 301 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

