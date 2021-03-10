Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STOK opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,097 shares of company stock worth $7,289,109 over the last three months. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

