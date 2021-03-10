StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Up 8.1%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.01. 136,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 212,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axar Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in StoneMor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305,369 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneMor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in StoneMor by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

