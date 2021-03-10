Storj Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Storj has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $171.84 million and $20.42 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.26 or 0.00722417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00028200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,483,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars.

