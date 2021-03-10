Storj (STORJ) 1-Day Volume Tops $27.03 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Storj token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $180.03 million and $27.03 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00054827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00768404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00029725 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,483,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

