Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at CIBC

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRMLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Storm Resources from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

