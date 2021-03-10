STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.78. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 120,961 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.45.
About STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.