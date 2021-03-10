STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.78. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 120,961 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.