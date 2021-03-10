Stratis Market Cap Reaches $182.50 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002645 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $182.50 million and $5.26 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00018777 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000475 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,029,894 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.