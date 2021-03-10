Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.14 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $178.24 million and $3.14 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002474 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00018164 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,057,938 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

