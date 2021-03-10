Streamr Achieves Market Cap of $90.08 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Streamr has a total market cap of $90.08 million and $5.16 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00052243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00730617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00028368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

