StrongHands Hits Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.63 million and $1,452.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,397,655,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,984,460,711 tokens. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

