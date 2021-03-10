Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $976,216.75 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $976,216.75 and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00052654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.43 or 0.00732382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00065539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars.

