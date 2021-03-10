Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $995,550.09 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $995,550.09 and approximately $747.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.03 or 0.00769977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030164 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00040483 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

