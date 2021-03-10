Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE SUM opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

