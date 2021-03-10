Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Up 13.4%

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) shot up 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. 130,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 102,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMLP shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 544,135 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,973,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

