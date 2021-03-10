Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Up 13.4%

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) shot up 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. 130,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 102,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMLP shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.