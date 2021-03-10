Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.50)-($0.48) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.51). The company issued revenue guidance of $231-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.63 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.5–0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.57.

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.92. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

