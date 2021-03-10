Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.12–0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.2-54.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.36 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.5–0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.57.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 124,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,323. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

