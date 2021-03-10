Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.5–0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $231-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.08 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.12–0.12 EPS.

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. 124,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,323. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.99.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.57.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.