Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 684,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 963,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.99.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.