Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $53.2-$54.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.41 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.5–0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.57.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

