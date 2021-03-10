SUN (SUN) Price Hits $16.98 on Top Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $82.04 million and approximately $181.96 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can now be purchased for about $16.98 or 0.00030530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.71 or 0.00500970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00066443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00072672 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.72 or 0.00527952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00076381 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,830,197 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars.

