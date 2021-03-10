Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to $40.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Barclays upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 749,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after buying an additional 5,735,500 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,155,000 after buying an additional 5,516,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,616,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,540,000 after buying an additional 2,647,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

