Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.43

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 492464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

