Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) Trading Up 7.3%

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 510,716 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 507,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

