Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 5.8%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 289,110,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 619,400,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 7.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.
About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
