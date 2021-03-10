Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 5.8%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 289,110,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 619,400,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 7.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

