Sundial Growers (SNDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 7.01.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

