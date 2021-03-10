Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.73 and last traded at $37.29. 2,895,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,431,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $1,395,507.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,846.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417,451 shares of company stock worth $142,482,994 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,240,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $93,219,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after acquiring an additional 210,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 387,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

